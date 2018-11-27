92: The affordability crisis of house and home

Housing is the biggest driver of wealth and debt for most families in America. It's inextricably linked with the health of the economy, so as the market shows signs of cooling off, this week we're getting smart about it. We get a sort of "House Hunters" story from a listener who shows how her family is hitting stumbling blocks as they try to move. And how much is the economy linked to housing? Marketplace housing correspondent Amy Scott comes on to answer our questions and yours.