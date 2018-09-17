Celebrity studded Emmys air tonight! The big money question is: Who cares?

The Emmys air tonight on NBC. Celebrities aplenty, lots of red carpet and the gowns but fewer and fewer people have been tuning in to see who takes home the awards for best in television. The Emmys has been the least watched of the awards shows over the past few years. Now there’s pressure to change that. Struggling to recover ratings, the television academy signed a contract keeping the cost of broadcast rights from climbing unless there are steady ratings gains.

