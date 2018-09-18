China vows U.S. tariff revenge

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Salmon, soap and steel wire. Just three of the items on President Trump’s new $200 billion round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports. We look at how Beijing will respond. Then, a report commissioned by the U.K. government has recommended making it easier for highly skilled workers to come to the U.K. Finally, experts claim turning the clocks back an hour this fall will lead to lazy workers and more accidents. But now that the EU is considering scrapping the twice yearly change, will it make any difference? Today's show has been sponsored by Avast (avast.com), Indeed (indeed.com/marketplace) and Outside the Box Podcast (corporate.walmart.com/outside-the-box-podcast). (09/18/2018)