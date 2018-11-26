Related Program: 
Coming storm triggers Highway 1 closure alert

By Greta Mart 41 minutes ago
  • For months after the May 2017 Mud Creek slide, Highway 1 was closed at Ragged Point.
    For months after the May 2017 Mud Creek slide, Highway 1 was closed at Ragged Point.
    Greta Mart/KCBX

As the state's transportation agency warned earlier this month, a temporary closure of Highway 1 between Ragged Point and Big Sur is possible this week. The National Weather Service says a coming storm could be severe enough to warrant closures at two high-risk sections: Mud Creek and Paul’s Slide.

Caltrans spokesperson Susana Cruz says first a 48-hour warning notice will go out, as it did Monday morning.

"The 48-hour [notice] is basically saying, 'be ready,'" Cruz said.

Cruz said the temporary closure advisories are "for the public to be ready in the event the roadway needs to close due to a predicted significant storm and allow time for the public to prepare for the closure including stocking up on necessary supplies and making plans."

Cruz also said the closures are aimed at protecting people on the road — because the newly rebuilt sections are still settling. 

"A whole hillside is not moving, but because of all the work that was done, we need to allow settlement of the slope to take place," Cruz said. "It could take up to a couple of winters for it to really settle into what it's going to be."

Caltrans officials say they will provide a 24-hour notice Tuesday morning if the highway will be closed starting on Wednesday.

