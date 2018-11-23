Companies are assigning you a "lifetime value score"

Toy trucks for boys, lacy dolls for girls: these stereotypes are still hard for toymakers to shake, even with the growing trend in the toy industry toward gender-neutral toys. We'll look at how companies actually benefit from gendered marketing. Afterwards, we'll explain why the stock exchange can't be closed for more than three consecutive days, and then we'll discuss how companies assign customers "lifetime value scores," which tells them how valuable *you* are. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed.