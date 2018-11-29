From the BBC World Service… German prosecutors raid several Deutsche Bank offices over suspicions of money laundering, sending shares down. Then, with the U.S. and China locked in a trade war, can President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping reach a truce at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires? Plus, we travel to Poland as part of our Life After Brexit series. The country is currently locked in a battle with Brussels over independence of the country's judges.
Germany's biggest bank hit by Panama Papers raid
