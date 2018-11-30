If you believe they put a man on the moon, believe once more

On the week of the G20 Summit and in the midst of a trade war between the U.S. and China, the head of the WTO says some countries are thinking of a "Plan B" if the international system is undermined. NASA has announced it's partnering with nine private aerospace companies to head back to the moon for the first time since 1972. Plus, Mexico's incoming President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has promised to move federal workers out of the capital, but what does that mean for how they get to work when the commutes — and some social interactions — are already fraught.

Today's show is sponsored by the University of Florida Warrington School of Business and Paypal.