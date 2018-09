San Luis Obispo County has special taxing district dedicated solely to attracting tourism to the area. Visit SLO CAL is a non-profit focused on branding the county as a travel destination for people around the world. KCBX's Greta Mart spoke with Chuck Davidson, president and CEO at Visit SLO CAL, about what visitors like about SLO County, what they don't like, and when to draw the line on too much tourism.