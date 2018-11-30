Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Journeys of Discovery: Chilean winemaker masters hot-climate Texas grape growing

By 2 minutes ago

Sergio Cuadra spent 20 years honing the art and craft of winemaking in Chili before mastering hot-climate grape growing at Fall Creek Vineyards in the heart of the Highland Lakes region of Texas. Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a chat with Cuadra.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel show podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, the NPR One App & Stitcher.com. Twitter: TomCWilmer. Instagram: Thomas.Wilmer. Member of the National Press Club in Washington D.C. Underwriting support provided by the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

Tags: 
Burnet County
Highland Lakes Region
Fall Creek Vineyards
Sergio Cuadra
Texas

Related Content

Journeys of Discovery: Texas Hill Country’s Highland Lakes getaway

By Nov 26, 2018
Beverly Langford

The Highland Lakes region of the Texas Hill Country is less than an hour from Austin, but it’s a world apart.