Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Journeys of Discovery: Monterey County Army base namesake General Hunter Liggett

By 59 minutes ago
  • General Hunter Liggett, a World War 1 Army general.
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    General Hunter Liggett, a World War 1 Army general.
    Library of Congress archives
  • Dr. Brian Newmann, historian at the U.S. Center for Military History in D.C., speaks about WW1 during an event at Fort Hunter Liggett.
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    Dr. Brian Newmann, historian at the U.S. Center for Military History in D.C., speaks about WW1 during an event at Fort Hunter Liggett.
    Cynthia McIntyre

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Brian Newmann, Ph.D., a historian at the U.S. Army Center of Military History at Fort McNair in Washington D.C. Newmann talks about General Hunter Liggett, who was second-in-command of the Army’s World War 1 American Expeditionary Forces in Europe. Liggett was a visionary tactician who transformed field tactics that remain employed today.   

