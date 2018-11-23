Journeys of Discovery: Monterey County Army base namesake General Hunter Liggett

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Brian Newmann, Ph.D., a historian at the U.S. Army Center of Military History at Fort McNair in Washington D.C. Newmann talks about General Hunter Liggett, who was second-in-command of the Army’s World War 1 American Expeditionary Forces in Europe. Liggett was a visionary tactician who transformed field tactics that remain employed today.

