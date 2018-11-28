Journeys of Discovery: From Nashville to outer space

Texas-based country and western musician John Arthur Martinez has written more than 700 songs, and produced 13 albums including his latest, "San Antonio Woman." One of Martinez’s songs went cosmic—accompanying the crew of the Space Shuttle Atlantis.

Martinez, a veteran of the TV series "Nashville Star," visits with correspondent Tom Wilmer at the Trailblazer Grill in the Highland Lakes town of Burnet, Texas.

Music segments included in this podcast: "An Early Thursday Morning," "The Ride," and "Making Good Time," used with permission of the artist.

