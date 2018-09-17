L.A. will have body scanners in November. Could other cities be next?

(Markets Edition) The president on Monday morning tweeted about the “strong bargaining position” granted by tariffs, and that “cost increases have thus far been almost unnoticeable.” There are also more retaliatory threats from China. Then, we look at body-scanning technology, which will debut in Los Angeles in November. Could other cities follow suit? Also, we look at Monday night’s Emmys and how NBC is under pressure to boost ratings for the awards show. Today's show has been sponsored by Avast (avast.com), Indeed (indeed.com/marketplace) and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.com). (09/17/2018)