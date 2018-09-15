A New Wildlife Refuge On The Grounds Around An Old Nuclear Weapons Plant

The Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge sits on more than 5,000 acres of trees, wetlands and pristine rolling prairie about 16 miles northwest of Denver. It hosts 239 migratory and resident species, from falcons and elk to the threatened Preble's meadow jumping mouse.

It also used to be the site of a federal nuclear weapons facility — and it's reopening to the public this weekend.

From 1952 to 1989, a small community lay inside the borders of the modern-day refuge, creating plutonium "pits" — grapefruit-sized spheres used as triggers for the country's thermonuclear weapons. Rocky Flats closed with the end of the Cold War, and federal and state agencies oversaw a more than $7 billion demolition and cleanup of the area.

The cleanup concluded in 2005. The actual site of the former buildings will remain fenced off forever. It's the land that used to serve as a buffer around Rocky Flats that's reopening this weekend.

The Environmental Protection Agency says soil was tested in this buffer zone and determined safe for "unlimited use and unrestricted exposure" more than a decade ago.

But there are skeptics. One of them is University of South Carolina Biological Sciences Professor Tim Mousseau. He is not convinced study of the grounds has been nearly rigorous enough. He says there is still plutonium in the soil around Rocky Flats.

"Just the simple action of walking through some of these areas during the dry season will kick up the dust from the ground," Mousseau says.

Plutonium particles could be floating in that dust. Mousseau says even the smallest, most imperceptible particles can be ingested and lodge in the lungs.

"Often they don't get released, they get stuck there for the entire life of the organism," he says, adding that could, in theory, lead to higher cancer risk.

Seven local school districts have prohibited field trips to the area, and several lawsuits are looking to keep the refuge closed off to the public — including one from the adjacent town of Superior.

The worry is that hikers and bikers taking advantage of 11 miles of new dirt and gravel trails in the refuge will be kicking up a lot of dust.

Attorney Tim Gablehouse is representing Superior. He says the government has not done a full environmental assessment on what the effects could be from recreational use, and the threat of dust from Rocky Flats being carried into wider connected trail systems and into Superior itself.

"We're saying they should not open it to the public until they've done that study," Gablehouse says.

Both the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the EPA declined interview requests for this story. But, in a statement, Regional EPA Administrator Doug Benevento calls Rocky Flats "among the most studied and well-understood pieces of property in the United States."

He said he looks forward to visiting with his family in the fall.



Having your car towed is a pain. Having your car towed by an infamous towing company in Chicago that has terrorized motorists for half a century - a pain all its own. This week, Chicago drivers honked sighs of relief when the state revoked Lincoln Towing's license and demanded the company immediately cease operations. From member station WBEZ, Susie An has the story. And as you'll hear, Lincoln made one aggrieved driver so angry she refused to use profanity.

SUSIE AN, BYLINE: Lincoln Towing Service is one of the biggest towing companies in Chicago with about 20,000 parking lot contracts. Here's what some customers had to say about them.

CHRISTINE PRICE: A rather large tow truck ran through the intersection, full speed, red light, and if anyone had been there, they would have been obliterated.

BRIAN RICHARDS: I have two tenants of mine that had their cars towed. I drove them down to the tow center, and I paid for each of their vehicles.

ABBY AMY: I received vulgarities and told that if I wanted my vehicle multiple times that I was going to have to effing pay - excuse my language - I refuse to use profanity.

AN: That was Christine Price, Brian Richards and Abby Amy testifying before a Chicago City Council committee in 2016 about Lincoln Towing. William Rankin helped lead the charge against the company. He's a retired school principal who owns a commercial building on the city's north side. He hired Lincoln Towing to manage his small lot, but he claims they hauled cars away without his permission. In one incident, he had let an elderly neighbor who was undergoing cancer treatment park behind his building. Lincoln took away his car.

WILLIAM RANKIN: It was wintertime. The snow was about a foot and a half, two feet deep, and he had to get on two buses to go down and retrieve his car and, of course, pay the 200 and some dollars they charged him.

AN: Rankin says the company promised reimbursements, but the checks didn't come.

RANKIN: I think that was their modus operandi, too. If somebody complained, they'd make a promise and then just not follow through on the promise. These people were thieves, and there's no other way to put it.

AN: You know it's bad when there's even a song about it.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LINCOLN PARK PIRATES")

STEVE GOODMAN: (Singing) To me away, hey, tow them away. We plunder the streets of your town...

AN: That's "Lincoln Park Pirates," a song written by Steve Goodman in 1972. Attorney Allen Perl represents Lincoln Towing, and he's clearly not a fan of that song. Here he is testifying before the city council in 2016.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ALLEN PERL: And if you want to get something resolved with Lincoln Towing, don't cite the Lincoln Towing song to me. That doesn't mean anything to me. My client was 10 years old at the time.

AN: Perl didn't respond to multiple requests for an interview, but in official filings, he defends the company and says it operates lawfully. Since then, the Illinois Commerce Commission has received hundreds of complaints about the company. ICC spokeswoman Victoria Crawford says it found that between July of 2015 to March of 2016 the company made more than 800 illegal tows.

VICTORIA CRAWFORD: Lincoln Towing Service has not conducted its business with honesty and integrity and is unworthy to hold a commercial vehicle relocators license.

AN: On Wednesday, the ICC voted unanimously to revoke Lincoln's license. But frustrated Chicago drivers may wait before celebrating. There's a line in the "Lincoln Park Pirate" song that goes no one can make us shut down. And indeed, Lincoln Towing is requesting another hearing before the Commerce Commission and has filed a motion in Cook County court to resume operations. William Rankin says he's willing to continue the fight.

RANKIN: It's eternal vigilance, you know, but I'm an old man. I don't know how for long I'll be around.

AN: For his private parking lot, Rankin no longer works with a towing company. He simply leaves a note on the windshield for parking violators. For NPR News, I'm Susie An.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LINCOLN PARK PIRATES")

