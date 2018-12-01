Presidents React To George H.W.'s Bush's Death

Current and former U.S. presidents have been offering their condolences as they pay tribute to the 41st President George Herbert Walker Bush, who died Friday, leaving behind a legacy built over his 94 years of life.

President Trump said in a statement, "Through his essential authenticity, disarming wit, and unwavering commitment to faith, family, and country, President Bush inspired generations of his fellow Americans to public service—to be, in his words, 'a thousand points of light' illuminating the greatness, hope, and opportunity of America to the world." He added, "President Bush always found a way to set the bar higher."

Former President Barack Obama said that "America has lost a patriot and humble servant," and described the "tremendous good" he accomplished in his life — from helping new immigrants to reducing nuclear weapons and "ending the Cold War without firing a shot."

Bush's son, former President George W. Bush, called him "the best dad a son or daughter could ask for." He said the family was grateful for his father's life and love, and for the compassion and condolences of people who cared and prayed for him.

In a statement, former President Bill Clinton described Bush's long record of service in the military, Congress, the CIA and as president. "He never stopped serving," Clinton said. "I am profoundly grateful for every minute I spent with President Bush and will always hold our friendship as one of my life's greatest gifts."

Former President Jimmy Carter said his administration "was marked by grace, civility, and social conscience." He added that through the Points of Light initiative that he founded, which promotes volunteerism, he embraced "a uniquely American volunteer spirit" and bipartisan support.

Lawmakers added their own messages of support. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, "His legacy will rank among the most distinguished statesmen our nation has ever produced."

Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi tweeted, "I am deeply grateful to his family for having shared such a wonderful man with us all. May it be a comfort to them to know that so many Americans mourn with them."

Bush's wife, Barbara, died in April at age 92. Her death prompted concerns about how much longer he would live.

