The Reluctant Therapist: Loneliness begins at home

Loneliness is a mental health crisis which leads to depression, anxiety, anger, isolation, physical illness, suicide and eventually a societal breakdown. One of the answers to addressing this issue begins at home and how we are raising our adolescents to meet the demands of our complex world. In an effort to provide nurturing support to our teenagers we are inadvertently creating a culture of fragile adults more prone to feeling victimized, incapable and alone. Tune in for a conversation with Elizabeth Barrett, the Reluctant Therapist, about addressing this silent epidemic.

By Nov 13, 2018

As the holidays approach and the buying season begins, our mental health and well-being can become closely tied to the purchases we do, or do not make. And although we may not be able to buy our way to mental health—we may be able to put a down payment on lifting our spirits, and inspiring steps toward a better self. Tune in for a conversation with Elizabeth Barrett, the Reluctant Therapist, about the potential joys and sorrows related to our spending habits. Your calls will be welcomed and encouraged!

By Oct 30, 2018

Death is one of life’s few certainties, and yet we live as if it will never happen to us - and often fail to prepare for how we’ll go. One of the most important gifts we can offer to those we leave behind is a detailed plan of how we’d like to be remembered - and that begins with a death ritual. What’s yours? Tune in for a conversation with Elizabeth Barrett, the Reluctant Therapist, exploring the many ways we can be laid to rest.