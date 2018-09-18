Related Program: 
A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

The Reluctant Therapist: What if the Grass is greener?

By 12 minutes ago

We've all heard the adage about yearning for the life outside of our own - where the grass is always greener and happiness prevails. We've also been told that the grass isn't really greener - we just imagine that it is and that fantasy prevents us from appreciating what we have. But what if there is a better life waiting on the other side of the fence? Tune in for a conversation with Elizabeth Barrett, the Reluctant Therapist, about knowing when it's time to tend to our lives as they are or take the leap into the unknown. 

Tags: 
A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

Related Content

The Reluctant Therapist: Remembering 9/11

By Sep 11, 2018

Today is 9/11 - where were you 17 years ago when the course of history was changed? Tune in about how we remember, or not remember, the events that unfolded as the Twin Towers fell. 

The Reluctant Therapist: Preparing children for adulthood

By Sep 4, 2018

What will it take to navigate our ever-changing, complex and challenging world for the next generation? And are we preparing our children to thrive as adults? Tune in for a conversation with Elizabeth Barrett, the Reluctant Therapist, about the importance of focusing education and parenting efforts on building resilience, connection and a relationship with the natural world.

The Reluctant Therapist: On the road to the center of spiritualism

By Aug 28, 2018

There are many paths toward healing. For the Spiritualists, healing is aided by conversations with deceased relatives who share their wisdom through mediums and a mediumship message. Tune in for a conversation with Elizabeth Barrett, the Reluctant Therapist and members of the Spiritualist community of Lily Dale, NY. Bring an open heart and an open mind to this show from the road!