The Reluctant Therapist: What if the Grass is greener?

We've all heard the adage about yearning for the life outside of our own - where the grass is always greener and happiness prevails. We've also been told that the grass isn't really greener - we just imagine that it is and that fantasy prevents us from appreciating what we have. But what if there is a better life waiting on the other side of the fence? Tune in for a conversation with Elizabeth Barrett, the Reluctant Therapist, about knowing when it's time to tend to our lives as they are or take the leap into the unknown.