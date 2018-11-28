Related Program: 
The Reluctant Therapist: Who will care for the children?

Child Care in the United States is inadequate, unable to meet the demands of a growing workforce and struggling to address the changing needs of American families. In many ways, we are failing to provide for our next generation during the years that they most need adult attention, stimulation, encouragement, love and hands- on tending to. Tune in for a conversation with Elizabeth Barrett, the Reluctant Therapist, about creative solutions for raising our children when parents are being pulled in many directions at once.

