Retail stores keep watch on escalating U.S, China tariff battle

(Markets Edition) With both the Trump administration and China announcing rounds of tariffs on each others' goods, retail stores in the U.S. are keeping an even closer eye on what could happen next, especially if Trump follows through on a plan to essentially tax everything from China. We also talk to an economist for more. Also, we look to the toll that summer heat has had on farm workers, as they are 20 times more likely to die of heat-related illnesses. They are looking for more protection. (09/18/2018)