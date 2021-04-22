KCBX Top Regional News
Pools of stagnant water are ideal areas for female mosquitoes to lay their eggs. One local expert says there are mitigation steps residents can take.
Much like UberEats and DoorDash, the MealPass App allows people to get food from local restaurants and food vendors by using a mobile application. But the goal of the MealPass App is to connect restaurants and food vendors with people who are food insecure by allowing app users to pick up donated meals.
In recognition of Veterans Day, join host Fred Munroe as he speaks with guests with the Disabled Veterans (DAV) in Santa Maria, Joseph Skoda, Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Commander, Chapter 82, Joseph Moseley, Department California, Sr. Vice Commander, and Robert Graves, Department California, Director of Operations. They will discuss how the DAV ensures that veterans have the opportunity to participate in the American Dream their sacrifices have made possible. You are invited to listen and learn, between 1-2 pm.
The National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration today announced that it is starting a process to designate a marine sanctuary off the Central Coast as the Chumash National Heritage Marine Sanctuary.
Morro Bay resident U.S. retired Navy Commander Kenneth Vogel talks about his three tours of duty in Vietnam as a Seabee. Also, the owner of the Backlots, Dane Hodgson, and Cal Poly CIE's John Townsend, talk about collaborative workspaces. Finally, Sierra Hull, an American bluegrass singer-songwriter, talks about life and music.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is limiting crab traps in certain California Fishing Zones to avoid potentially entangling whales and turtles.
KCBX News Update: Infrastructure bill passes House of Representatives, redistricting commission nears key deadlineIn today's KCBX News Update: the House of Representatives has passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, and the California Citizens Redistricting Commission is nearing a key deadline in releasing preliminary draft maps.
Sierra Hull is an American bluegrass singer-songwriter and has been described as a mandolin virtuoso. She's coming to the Central Coast this week, playing at the Clark Center for the Performing Arts in Arroyo Grande this Thursday. KCBX News Director Benjamin Purper spoke with Hull about her life and music.
Unlike other popular beach towns, Morro Bay currently keeps its nearly 2,000 parking spots in the downtown core area free of charge.But now, the city is looking at whether to implement a paid parking system with hour limitations to keep up with the demand the city is seeing.
At the SLO County Food Bank, the number of people in need is staggering, and the food bank is stocking up now to help families for the upcoming holiday season.
KCBX News Update: SB County extends indoor mask mandate, and trucking expert discusses supply chain issuesIn today's KCBX News Update: Santa Barbara County extends its indoor mask mandate, and a trucking expert discusses driver shortage and supply chain issues.
The $52 million Public Safety Center would include a Community Room and Emergency Operation Center. If approved, construction would begin in the 2025-26 fiscal year.
KCBX received a 4 star rating for the second year in a row—an achievement earned by only 32% of nonprofit organizations.
