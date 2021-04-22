KCBX Top Regional News
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After an overnight search through heavy rain and a flash flood warning, the body of 16-year-old David Bennett was found around noon on Thursday in San Luis Obispo.
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City Council approved Ontiveros Drive while some community members opposed the change.
Top news from NPR
Trump did not formally take questions while in China at the end of his trip, though it's typically expected on presidential foreign trips.
Recent Podcasts Episodes from KCBX
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Join host Kris Kington Barker for a conversation with nurses from Cottage Health in Santa Barbara who are against efforts to unionize.Air date: 11-19-2026
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Tune in for a conversation with Caleb Nichols the first queer poet laureate of San Luis Obispo County about his tenure sharing his prose and inspirations. Caleb's poems have appeared in the New England Review, Poetry Wales, and many other places. Caleb is the author of Lithic: A Hyperballad, winner of the 2024 Harbor Editions Laureate Prize and the editor of You & i Are Earth: Poems of the Queer Pastoral. Recorded 11-17-2026
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With a Super El Nino coming this winter, how can we best prepare for weather and other emergencies? Host Bettina Swigger will talk to the people in charge of providing emergency services about ways every resident, business, and organization can prepare. Scott Jalbert from the San Luis Obispo County and Joe Little from the City of San Luis Obispo will talk about practical ways to get ready for the unexpected. Listeners are invited to call in with questions.Listen Thursdays from 1-2 P.M. on KCBX
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Join Correspondent Tom Wilmer for a conversation with Four Star General Michael Hagee, USMC, Ret.