In recognition of Veterans Day, join host Fred Munroe as he speaks with guests with the Disabled Veterans (DAV) in Santa Maria, Joseph Skoda, Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Commander, Chapter 82, Joseph Moseley, Department California, Sr. Vice Commander, and Robert Graves, Department California, Director of Operations. They will discuss how the DAV ensures that veterans have the opportunity to participate in the American Dream their sacrifices have made possible. You are invited to listen and learn, between 1-2 pm.

Listen • 57:32