Voting

By John Ydstie
Published October 28, 2002 at 9:00 PM PST

John Ydstie talks with three people who are working to get more people to vote. One of them is Daniel Berwick, the Get-Out-the-Vote campaign coordinator for Democrat Tony Sanchez's run for Governor of Texas. Berwick's group has about 300 vans taking volunteers into neighborhoods throughout the state to knock on more than a million doors each weekend. John also talks with Dan Lavey, a Republican political consultant in Oregon, and Julie Gibson, who works for the Missouri Democratic Party.

John Ydstie
John Ydstie has covered the economy, Wall Street, and the Federal Reserve at NPR for nearly three decades. Over the years, NPR has also employed Ydstie's reporting skills to cover major stories like the aftermath of Sept. 11, Hurricane Katrina, the Jack Abramoff lobbying scandal, and the implementation of the Affordable Care Act. He was a lead reporter in NPR's coverage of the global financial crisis and the Great Recession, as well as the network's coverage of President Trump's economic policies. Ydstie has also been a guest host on the NPR news programs Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition. Ydstie stepped back from full-time reporting in late 2018, but plans to continue to contribute to NPR through part-time assignments and work on special projects.
