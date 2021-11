Joss Whedon, the creator of the movie and TV series Buffy The Vampire Slayer. He is executive producer of Buffy and co-executive producer of the Buffy spinoff Angel. Before working on Buffy, Whedon wrote for the TV series Roseanne. He has worked on the screenplays for such films as Alien Resurrection, Twister, Toy Story, Speed and X-Men. This interview first aired May 9, 2000.

Copyright 2002 Fresh Air