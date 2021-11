Actor James Coburn, 74, died Monday from a heart attack. Known for his weathered, almost villainous look, Coburn earned a reputation playing sly and dangerous characters in movies such as the The Magnificent Seven and Charade. Coburn made more than 100 films, including Affliction, for which he won an Oscar as best-supporting actor. NPR's Alex Chadwick has a remembrance.

