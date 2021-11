Duke University researchers find that people on a high-fat, high-protein diet lose more weight than those on a standard low-fat diet. Study participants on the diet devised by Dr. Robert Atkins also had higher levels of good cholesterol. Experts caution longterm study is needed before recommending the Atkins diet. NPR's Alex Chadwick talks with Dr. Robert Bonow, president of the American Heart Association.

