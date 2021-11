Now the host of The Tonight Show, Leno talks about his struggling years as a stand-up comic (with other comics like Robin Williams, Andy Kaufman, and Steve Martin). He also talks about taking over The Tonight Show. He is author of the book Leading with my Chin. Leno appears in Comedian, the Jerry Seinfeld documentary in theaters now. (REBROADCAST from 10/21/96)

