For all those shopping mall Santas who have to stand in for the real Saint Nick, half the challenge is presenting a believable appearance. And fake beards are really not all that convincing. Frank Martinez, vice president of operations for Naturally Santa Inc., tells Jacki Lyden how the 10-year-old Colorado Springs, Colo. company has responded, by dispatching real-bearded Santas across the country. (4:00)

Copyright 2002 NPR