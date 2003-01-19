© 2021 KCBX
Dubious Consumer Lawsuits

By Ina Jaffe
Published January 19, 2003 at 9:00 PM PST

In Los Angeles, a restaurant chain with high overall health ratings is being sued by consumers for minor violations. A nail salon is being sued for the common practice of using the same nail polish bottle for multiple clients. These are just two of a long list of consumer lawsuits being filed against small businesses in California. Now the state is considering charging those doing the suing with trying to shake down the businesses. NPR's Ina Jaffe reports.

