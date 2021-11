NPR's Michele Norris speaks to Capt. Frank Merriman of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department about a case that remained unsolved for some 45 years. On July 21, 1957, there were several crimes, a rape, the theft of a car and later a shooting of two police officers during a traffic stop. Police got a tip which led to the arrest of a suspect on Wednesday. Gerald Mason, who now is nearly 70, is being charged with the crime spree.

Copyright 2003 NPR