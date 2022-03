Writer and editor George Plimpton dies in Manhattan. He was 76. Plimpton was best known for his self-deprecating "participatory" sports writing, in which he boxed with Archie Moore and played pre-season quarterback for the Detroit Lions. As editor of the The Paris Review, Plimpton helped promote some of the world's most important authors. Hear a remembrance from Paris Review co-founder Peter Mattiessen.

