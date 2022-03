Gillo Pontecorvo's 1965 film The Battle of Algiers portrays the urban warfare between Algerians and the French troops occupying their country. The film's raw presentation of a ruthless conflict just years after it occurred left audiences enthralled. The film is now being re-released -- and to some, it conveys a new meaning in light of the U.S. involvement in Iraq. David D'Arcy reports.

