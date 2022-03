Jack Paar, who pioneered late-night talk TV on The Tonight Show, dies at 85. Paar hosted the show from 1957 to 1965, turning Steve Allen's comedy variety show into a more conversational format.

Paar quit at the peak of his career, having paved the way for Johnny Carson, Jay Leno, David Letterman and other late-night hosts.

Death came Tuesday in Greenwich, Conn., after a long illness.

