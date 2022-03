Motown founder Berry Gordy has decided to sell his stake in 15,000 Motown songs known as the Jobete collection to EMI Music Publishing. The catalog includes hits by the Supremes, Marvin Gay, Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson, as well as many songs never released. With the deal, Gordy breaks all ties to the Motown empire he created and nourished. Hear NPR's Bob Edwards.

