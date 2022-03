TV critic David Bianculli reviews a new DVD box set of The Dick Cavett Show: Rock Icons.

It's a compilation of interviews and performances on the late-night talk show by some of the leading musicians of the 1960s and '70s, including Mick Jagger, Joni Mitchell, Jefferson Airplane, Sly and the Family Stone, David Bowie, Janis Joplin and Stevie Wonder.

