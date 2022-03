Robert Siegel talks to Ralph Fiennes, star of The Constant Gardener. Fiennes talks about his role as Justin Quayle, a diplomat who works for the British High Commission in Nairobi.

After Quayle's do-gooder wife is found murdered, he uncovers a global conspiracy involving the pharmaceutical industry. The film is based on the spy thriller of the same name by John Le Carre.

