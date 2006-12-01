Faithful Sidekick John C. Reilly

Actor John C. Reilly co-stars in the hit film Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby with Will Ferrell, which will soon be released on video. Probably best known for his association with writer/director Paul Thomas Anderson in the films Hard 8, Boogie Nights and Magnolia, Reilly got his start with the Chicago-based drama troupe The Steppenwolf Theatre. His other films include The Perfect Storm, Dolores Claiborne, The Thin Red Line, Chicago and The Aviator. This interview originally aired on Aug. 7, 2006.

Copyright 2006 Fresh Air