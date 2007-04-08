Kevin Spacey Shoots for 'Moon' on Broadway

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images / Getty Images Kevin Spacey, photographed in June 2006 at an event for his film <em>Superman Returns</em>.

Enigmatic American actor Kevin Spacey has been a favorite of movie critics and movie fans for years. The iconoclastic actor, director and theatrical producer is brainy, ambitious and unpredictable. And he's equipped with unusual but potent on-screen charisma.

Spacey has won two Oscars, including one for Best Actor in the 1999 hit movie American Beauty. In 2004, Spacey achieved a long held goal of directing and starring in the Bobby Darin biopic Beyond the Sea.

In 2003, Spacey announced that he would be leaving the familiar territory of Hollywood to take over as artistic director of the Old Vic, one of the oldest theaters in London.

The move was a rocky one, beset by unsuccessful productions and relentlessly bad reviews. Spacey kept at it and in 2006 his staging and performance in Eugene O'Neill's classic play A Moon for the Misbegotten was an unqualified success.

Spacey's revival of A Moon for the Misbegotten opens on Broadway Monday. The actor spoke with Renee Montagne about the play and his lifelong interest in theater.

