Mark Olsen and Will Scheffer, Feeling the 'Big Love'

Mark Olsen and Will Scheffer created the HBO series Big Love, now in its second season.

It's about a man (Bill Paxton) and his three wives (Chloe Sevigny, Jeanne Tripplehorn and Ginnifer Goodwin). They've broken from the Mormon church and still practice polygamy — a tradition disavowed by mainline Mormons.

Olsen and Scheffer are credited as writers and producers on the series. This year, they won a Writer's Guild Award for their work.

