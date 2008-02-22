An Oscar with your 'Ratatouille'?

Ratatouille, an animated film about a rat who becomes a chef in a Parisian restaurant, is nominated for five Academy Awards, including best animated feature. Director/writer Brad Bird and comedian/actor Patton Oswalt chat about making a believable fantasy film.

"It's a crazy idea, but if you can surround it with believable, observed truths, that kind of buoys up the movie and makes the fantasy more believable," says Bird.

