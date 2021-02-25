Vandals In Canada Steal Cool Vancouver Park Sign — Again

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A Vancouver park has to contend with the consequences of having a totally sweet name. The sign at Dude Chilling Park has again been stolen. Named in 2012 after an artist installed a statue that looked an awful lot like a dude chilling, the sign has proved popular with the sticky-fingered crowd. This is the third time it's been stolen. It costs $1,300 to replace - not cool, dudes.