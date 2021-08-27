Virginia Woman Sets Record For Most Hair Donated To A Charity By An Individual

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. You know how after you get a bad haircut, friends will tell you, don't worry; it'll grow back? That's an experience Zahab Kamal Khan has likely never had. Khan stopped cutting her hair at 13. And 17 years later, she set a Guinness World Record with her locks reaching over 6 feet long. Yesterday, Khan finally got a trim and set a record in a new category - most hair donated to charity by an individual. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.