Consumer prices were up 6.8% in November — the highest inflation in nearly 4 decades
Published December 10, 2021 at 1:19 PM PST
Rent costs more this year. So does wrapping paper. Consumer prices overall were up 6.8% in November. That's the highest level of inflation since 1982.
