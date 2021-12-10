© 2021 KCBX
Consumer prices were up 6.8% in November — the highest inflation in nearly 4 decades

By Scott Horsley
Published December 10, 2021 at 1:19 PM PST

Rent costs more this year. So does wrapping paper. Consumer prices overall were up 6.8% in November. That's the highest level of inflation since 1982.

Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
