Our website is currently experiencing technical difficulties. Some news stories and pages may not be available. We are working to restore missing content as soon as possible.
Health experts implore Americans to get COVID vaccine shots as cases spike
Published December 10, 2021 at 2:07 AM PST
The CDC is now recommending booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for everyone 16 and older. The recommendation comes as cases surge across the country, putting pressure on many hospitals.
Copyright 2021
NPR
Allison Aubrey is a correspondent for NPR News, where her stories can be heard on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She's also a contributor to the PBS NewsHour and is one of the hosts of NPR's Life Kit.
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
FM Frequencies
90.1 San Luis Obispo
89.5 Santa Barbara
91.1 Cayucos
95.1 Lompoc
91.7 Paso Robles to Salinas
90.9 Santa Ynez, Avila Beach, Cambria