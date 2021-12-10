© 2021 KCBX
Health experts implore Americans to get COVID vaccine shots as cases spike

By Allison Aubrey,
Steve Inskeep
Published December 10, 2021 at 2:07 AM PST

The CDC is now recommending booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for everyone 16 and older. The recommendation comes as cases surge across the country, putting pressure on many hospitals.

