Our website is currently experiencing technical difficulties. Some news stories and pages may not be available. We are working to restore missing content as soon as possible.
Masayuki Uemura, Nintendo engineer who created NES and SNES game consoles, dies at 78
Published December 10, 2021 at 1:19 PM PST
Masayuki Uemurao helped revolutionize the home video game industry with the Nintendo NES, and will forever be remembered for games like Duck Hunt. The Japanese engineer died Monday at the age of 78.
Copyright 2021 NPR