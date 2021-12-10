Our website is currently experiencing technical difficulties. Some news stories and pages may not be available. We are working to restore missing content as soon as possible.
Remembering Rameshchandra Patel, beloved in his Indian community, lost to COVID
Published December 10, 2021 at 1:41 PM PST
Rameshchandra Patel got COVID-19 early on in the pandemic, when little was known about the virus. His son, Suhash Patel, shares the guiding principles of life his father left as notes in a textbook.
