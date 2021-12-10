© 2021 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our website is currently experiencing technical difficulties. Some news stories and pages may not be available. We are working to restore missing content as soon as possible.

Supreme Court has allowed abortion providers to challenge Texas' abortion ban law

By Ashley Lopez
Published December 10, 2021 at 1:41 PM PST

The Supreme Court has again declined to block a Texas law that bans most abortions — the most restrictive such measure in the country. But it ruled that clinics can file suit to try and stop the law.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Ashley Lopez