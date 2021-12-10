Our website is currently experiencing technical difficulties. Some news stories and pages may not be available. We are working to restore missing content as soon as possible.
Supreme Court has allowed abortion providers to challenge Texas' abortion ban law
Published December 10, 2021 at 1:41 PM PST
The Supreme Court has again declined to block a Texas law that bans most abortions — the most restrictive such measure in the country. But it ruled that clinics can file suit to try and stop the law.
