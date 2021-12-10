© 2021 KCBX
The trial begins for ex-officer Kim Potter, who fatally shot Daunte Wright

MPR News | By Matt Sepic
Published December 10, 2021 at 2:07 AM PST

The white former Minnesota police officer is charged with manslaughter in the death of Daunte Wright, a Black motorist. The defense says it was an accident when she grabbed her gun instead of a taser.

Copyright 2021 MPR News

Matt Sepic