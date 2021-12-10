Our website is currently experiencing technical difficulties. Some news stories and pages may not be available. We are working to restore missing content as soon as possible.
U.K. researchers develop a questionnaire to find if your cat is psychopathic
Published December 10, 2021 at 2:51 AM PST
Researchers adapted human tests for cats, Vice reports. Owners answer yes or no to statements like: My cat meows loudly for no apparent reason or my cat doesn't appear to act guilty after misbehaving.
