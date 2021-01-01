2021 Holiday Programming

Tuesday 12/21

2:00 – 3:00 PM Kelly Corrigan Wonders "On Showing Up"… Thoughts on what make the holidays bust, bend, and become. Author Anna Quindlen and Kelly share readings, stories, and insights on the art of holidaying, regular-people style. Plus, a special drop in by Kelly’s brother, Booker.

10:00 – 11:00 PM Paul Winter's Solstice Celebration… Celebrate the return of the sun with an encore performance recorded in the world’s largest Gothic cathedral. Musicians include Noel Paul Stookey, also known as Paul from the folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary. Also, hear from old friends, like gospel singer Theresa Thomason, and the Forces of Nature dance and drumming troupe from Harlem.

11:00 – 1:00 AM Audio Aftermath Radio Christmas Holiday Special… Revisit the days of underground FM radio with music from the mid ‘60s to the mid ‘70s, all played from original vinyl LPs and singles. In this Christmas Holiday special edition, hear music from Bob Seger, Martin Mull, Greg Lake, The Who, Jethro Tull, Jesse Winchester, Frank Zappa, Roy Wood’s Wizzard, Harry Nilsson, the Blues Magoos, John Cale, Procol Harum, Pentangle, some holiday comedy from Cheech and Chong, and Canned Heat joined by The Chipmunks.

Thursday 12/23

1:00 – 2:00 PM Selected Shorts "Holiday Hurdles" with David Sedaris… First, hear Tobias Wolff’s “Powder,” in which a pre-Christmas snowstorm provides an adventure for a father and son. Then, in Allegra Goodman’s gentle borrowing from an O. Henry classic, a long-established couple discover they can surprise one another in “Gifts of the Jewish Magi”. Plus, hear a modern fairy tale with just a hint of magic, “Christmas in New York”.

Friday 12/24

9:00 – NOON A Holiday Morning Cup with Jerome Taylor… Jerome Taylor is our musical Santa Claus, sharing a sleigh full of songs from many genres. You’ll hear everything from Christmas blues to comical novelty songs. Jerome’s collection of holiday music is staggering, so expect to hear plenty of variety, including new takes on old favorites, along with songs you’ve never heard but will come to love.

6:30 – 7:30 PM Club McKenzie… Christmas Eve in NYC: ’Twas the night before Christmas, and all of the elves are busy with their holiday songs. It’s a 1920s celebration!

Saturday 12/25

6:00 PM – Midnight Big Daddy Cain’s Christmas Music Extravaganza… Big Daddy Cain takes you on a 6-hour Christmas music marathon, diving deep into his giant personal collection of holiday music. He’ll feature songs from many different genres, including blues, R&B, soul, funk, jazz, country, and even polka!

Monday 12/27

1:00 – 2:00 PM Unexplainable: Dark Matter… All over the world, scientists are searching for dark matter: an invisible, untouchable substance that holds our universe together. But they haven't found it. Are they chasing a ghost? This program traces the quest for answers from the first hint of something strange in distant galaxies to the modern research cracking open the very foundations of physics.

Tuesday 12/28

2:00 – 3:00 PM Kelly Corrigan Wonders Religious Freedom for All… People think of religious freedom as America's greatest invention, but lately it seems like many religions are playing a zero sum game and calling into question this very premise our country was built upon. Kelly talks with devout Muslim Asma Uddin, a lawyer and a scholar who believes that it is her calling is to fight for the freedom of all religions.

Tuesday 12/29

8:00 – 10:00 PM Classical 24 “Extra Eclectic”… Join Steve Seel as he plays beautiful orchestral, chamber and vocal music — much of it from the 20th and 21st centuries.

Wednesday 12/30

1:00 – 2:00 PM Windfall from APM… The U.S. is poised for the birth of a massive, lucrative, and promising new industry: offshore wind energy. Offshore wind represents one of the world’s sharpest knives in the fight against climate change. This special investigates the launch of a brand new American industry, the poitical trickery that has delayed it, and how past failures define future success at a time when the government is poised to take real action on climate change. Ultimately, this is a story about power — who has power, where it comes from, and who benefits.

Friday 12/31

10:00 PM – 1:00 AM A Ritmo y Sabor New Year’s Eve Celebration… David Figueroa offers up a Latin music party to help you ring in the New Year, featuring plenty of Afro-Cuban beats and salsa to dance the night away.