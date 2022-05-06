The KCBX/KCPR Parking Lot Sale is coming. Stop by KCBX on Saturday, May 14th from 9-1pm for a huge selection of vinyl, CDs, books, and other items.
After Roe V. Wade: What's next for the anti-abortion movement?
By
Adrian Florido,
Linah Mohammad
, Sarah Handel
Published May 6, 2022 at 1:20 PM PDT
NPR's Adrian Florido speaks with National Right to Life Committee president Carol Tobias about the anti-abortion movement's priorities and policy objectives moving forward.
Adrian Florido
Adrian Florido is a national correspondent for NPR covering race and identity in America.