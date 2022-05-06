The KCBX/KCPR Parking Lot Sale is coming. Stop by KCBX on Saturday, May 14th from 9-1pm for a huge selection of vinyl, CDs, books, and other items.
An unusually tight job market has a potential downside for the broader economy
Published May 6, 2022 at 2:10 AM PDT
The Labor Department reports on monthly job gains for April Friday morning. The month began with a record number of job openings, which is good for prospective employees.
Copyright 2022 NPR
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.