The KCBX/KCPR Parking Lot Sale is coming. Stop by KCBX on Saturday, May 14th from 9-1pm for a huge selection of vinyl, CDs, books, and other items.

An unusually tight job market has a potential downside for the broader economy

By A Martínez,
Scott Horsley
Published May 6, 2022 at 2:10 AM PDT

The Labor Department reports on monthly job gains for April Friday morning. The month began with a record number of job openings, which is good for prospective employees.

