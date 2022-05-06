The KCBX/KCPR Parking Lot Sale is coming. Stop by KCBX on Saturday, May 14th from 9-1pm for a huge selection of vinyl, CDs, books, and other items.
Hall-of-fame trainer Bob Baffert is banned from Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Published May 6, 2022 at 2:10 AM PDT
This year's Kentucky Derby features 20 thoroughbreds but it will be missing Bob Baffert, who has won the triple crown twice. He is suspended because of a series of failed drug tests by his horses.
